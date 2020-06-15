Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game, clarifies Sony

When Sony announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t audibly squeal in my desk chair. What a way to start off that showcase! After absolutely adoring the PS4 outing of Peter Parker and The Normal Friends, I was elated to discover that the web-swinging could continue in earnest immediately into the PS5 era and…wait, come again? Oh, it’s just a remaster of the original game? Miles Morales is just an expansion pack? Well then. That’s a pretty underhanded way to announce something, as millions of fans around the world groaned in disappointment. Something which Sony is obviously very aware of because they’ve had to go into damage control and ensure everyone that Mile Morales isn’t just an expansion pack.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

Insomniac Games, the studio developing the new Spider-Man game, has confirmed that Miles Morales is a separate, standalone game to the original that will launch on the PS5. It isn’t just a remaster and expansion of the original game but is its own unique package, similar to how Uncharted 4 was followed up by Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Miles Morales has actually been compared to Lost Legacy in a recent Bloomberg article, citing the game as having a smaller scope than the first. When Lost Legacy launched it wasn’t a launch title for a new console and the smaller scope meant that it retailed at a cheaper price than Uncharted 4, considered the last entry in the mainline series. Knowing the diminished scale of Miles Morales, one has to wonder how that will affect pricing, given that it is launching alongside the PS5 later this year.

Which certainly throws some web fluid into the works if you’re trying to calculate whether Miles Morales will be worth the almost certainly chunky launch price. Is it too much to ask to pick up a fourth job to pay for your hobby?

Last Updated: