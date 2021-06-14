Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is really focused on killing Chaos

At long last, Final Fantasy is ready to spin a new game out from the main series. What’s it about? Here’s a hint:

Jokes aside abut a very normal-looking dude wanting to kill chaos (CHAOS!), Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is being developed by Team Ninja and will be out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022. There’s a demo out now for it on PS5, although it’s apparently corrupted at the time of writing. Blame chaos.

Team Ninja’s spin-off will take place in the original Final Fantasy world, as players deal with a mission to destroy chaos (CHAOS!) and its avatar Garland. Not much else was shown, but the game looks to have a few Souls-like elements to its design. Not too surprising, considering Team Ninja’s Nioh legacy and its work on the Ninja Gaiden series.

Some of the more interesting gameplay mechanics glimpsed include being able to switch job professions on the fly and turning enemies into blood crystals that can be used to strengthen the protagonist known only as Jack (wait really?). According to creative producer Testuya Nomura, Stranger of Paradise existed as a concept since the release of the 2011 Dissidia fighting game, which would probably explain why it looks so much like a PS3 game.

“I was thinking to myself about making my next game into one that featured action elements in which locations are conquered, rather than the kind with battles against characters,” Nomura explained via Kotaku. “Some time passed without anything coming of it, but separately I was also thinking to myself about another plan for a new series of Final Fantasy titles revolving around ‘the story of an angry man.'”

While it is Final Fantasy, it feels different, but there’s no doubt that the blood of Final Fantasy runs through its veins. We’ve undertaken the challenge of finding this difficult middle ground for this mature and stylish title. We need a little time until we’re able to complete it, and while the battle system is a bloody one, it does links to the story, so I hope you’ll use this opportunity to give it a try.

That legacy includes Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII planner Daisuke Inoue handling direction on the game, a story from Final Fantasy VII Remake writer Kazushige Nojima, and Nioh game director Fumihiko Yasuda involved in the project. CHAOS!

