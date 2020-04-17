Streets of Rage 4 launches April 30

While every game under the sun is getting a remaster and a remake these days, I’m more about those games which happen to be direct sequels to beloved classics! Streets of Rage 4 sounds like my cup of beat ‘em up tea, a blend of old school fisticuffs lovingly rendered in cutting edge animation techniques and classic pixels if that style strikes your fancy.

So when is it out? Soon! April 30 to be exact. Here’s the release date trailer for some bare knuckle fun:

In addition to the base game, Streets of Rage 4 will also include the return of Battle Mode on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Here’s the description for that bone-crunching mode:

A legacy experience returning from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. This feud-settling battleground is bound to help rivals recognize who truly is Wood Oak City’s finest alley-clearing ruffian, as well as settle grudges spurred by accidental friendly strikes during multiplayer sessions.

Oh my yes. April 30 can’t get here soon enough.

Last Updated: