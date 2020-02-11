The Division 2’s Warlords of New York expansion leaks ahead of official reveal

Things have been deathly quiet on the Division 2 front. The second game in Ubisoft and Massive’s open-world action RPG didn’t quite have the impact the first game did. A weak end-game robbed much of its import and an unnecessarily punishing raid that sapped player confidence, leading many to move on to other things. Yesterday, Ubisoft promised that something big was coming to The Division 2, for a reveal later this evening.

The cat, however, is out of the bag, and the game’s getting an expansion called Warlords of New York. As you can probably tell from the name, it returns our agents back to the much more interesting New York.

Here’s the information on the expansion, as stolen using an Xbox Store API Scrubber (via Reddit):

New York is under threat. Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan, backed by four devoted and highly skilled lieutenants. Trained by The Division but disavowing its ideals, they are now the highest authority in town and the most formidable force the Agents have ever faced. Play in single-player or online co-op:

A gripping new story, hunting down your nemesis

A level 30 boost, allowing you to jump right into the Warlords of New York campaign

A new open world in New York

A revamped progression system with a level cap increased to 40

New tactical options: exotics, gears, and skills An extended endgame, including thematic three-month seasons Tom Clancy’s The Division®️ 2 Warlords of New York is a narrative expansion to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and requires the base game to be accessed.”

The impending expansion is probably why the game is so damned cheap on Xbox at the moment. The Standard Edition is R149.00 on Xbox One. Hopefully, once the announcement kicks off, it’ll drop in price on other platforms too.

Apparently, it’s set for a March 3 release. We’ll find out more about the Warlords of New York when Ubisoft shows it off at tonight 20:00 CET, which is 21:00 for those of us at the southern tip of Africa.

Last Updated: