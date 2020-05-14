Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, believes Sony has the best hardware going into the next console generation

Look, we’re all talking about that spectacular tech demo that was used to show off the power of Unreal Engine 5. For good reason too, it looks damn gorgeous and actually showed the potential of next-gen consoles. With Sony being the lucky ones to feature the tech demo on the PlayStation 5, CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney clarified why exactly that was on last night’s Summer Games Fest stream. Turns out, Sweeney is a huge supporter of Sony’s hardware, essentially saying that he believes the components in the PS5 are easily the best in the business.

Speaking after the reveal of Unreal Engine 5, Sweeney stated, “The hardware that Sony is launching is absolutely phenomenal.”

Not only an unprecedented amount of graphics power, but also a completely new storage architecture that blows past architectures out of the water and is far ahead of even the state-of-the-art, highest-end PCs you can buy.

Which is…well, that’s a bold claim, sir. He continued on to say:

Sony’s storage system is absolutely world class. Not only the best-in-class on console, but also the best on any platform. Better than high-end PCs. I think it’s going to enable the types of immersion that we could only have dreamed of in the past. The world of loading screens is over. The days of pop-in, geometry pop-in as you’re going through game environments, are ended.

Encouraging thoughts indeed.

Nick Warden, VP of engineering at Epic Games, also went on to describe that the visuals in that tech demo would have been impossible to render if not for the IO capabilities of the PlayStation 5. He also mentions how tens of billions of triangles were essentially in every frame of the tech demo, which for actual game developers, I’m sure sounds wildly impressive. What this all means is that it seems that Sony has the backing of Epic Games going forward which is obviously good for them. Wouldn’t want to miss out on all that Fortnite money.

