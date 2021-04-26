Titanfall 2 posted its highest Steam player count ever this weekend

Titanfall 2 is so hot right now!

Released in 2016, Titanfall 2 was a masterclass in sci-fi FPS mech shooter storytelling as well multiplayer goodness. Respawn Entertainment’s critically-acclaimed game holds up very well half a decade later, which is something that a whole lot of people can definitely tell you after this past weekend. As reported by PC Gamer, Titanfall 2 hit a new record player count on Steam of 16,958 concurrent players. Yes, those are not exactly massive headline-grabbing numbers when compared to some of the behemoths of multiplayer gaming, but for an old-ish game that is amazing. It even bettered on the 13,427 player count peak that happened when Titanfall first launched on Steam mid-2020 after the EA published title had previously just been available on Origin.

So why the sudden influx of players? Current world affairs driving everybody to want to strap into a massive three-story tall death machine and unleash mech hell on everything in their path? Maaaaaybe. More likely reasons for the sudden resurgence is a combo of price and its link to Apex Legends. In the case of the former, Titanfall 2 recently went on sale on Steam for just R112 ($7.50). Normally sales are great to boost audience participation, but this is a game that has been on sale multiple times.

The difference is that the ninth season of Apex Legends, Respawn’s popular battle royale shooter set years later in the same world of Titanfall, is launching in about a week. What makes this season different is that it boast several ties back to Titanfall 2, most notably new hero Valkyrie, a jetpack-packing high-flyer who was revealed to be the daughter of Viper, the pilot of the Northstar titan and one of the major bosses in Titanfall 2. Valkyrie is entering the Apex Legends games to prove herself worthy of her father’s legacy, but also to get closer to Kuben Blisk, the games’ founder and a central figure in the entire Titanfall franchise. Blisk is also a South African character by the way, which is why I am still holding out hope that when he eventually does debut in Apex Legends itself (dataminers have already confirmed that Respawn have spent a fair bit of time developing him with his abilities already defined) that his ultimate ability will just be called the PK!

There’s also another major tie back to Titanfall coming in Season 9 thanks to Ash, the simulacrum pilot that was destroyed in that game only for you to help rebuild her in an earlier season of Apex Legends. Since her revival, the character has been fairly silent, but she’s coming back in a big way in Season 9 with the launch of a new game mode boasting “a little underground brutality.” We’ll have more on just what that entails later today. Until then, go play some more Titanfall 2! It’s still great!

Last Updated: