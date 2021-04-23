Apex Legends shows off new trailer, teases new game mode

Apex Legends has been on a bit of a hot streak lately. It recently cracked 100 million players, it put out a staggeringly cool Stories from the Outlands trailer earlier this week and now we’ve been blessed with another trailer that hints to some very cool additions to the free-to-play battle royale game. The Season 9: Legacy launch trailer is stylish and full of flair, showing off our favourite characters interacting like they always do: Quipping casually while brutally murdering one another.

New legend Valkyrie is shown off too with some cool hints as to what her abilities will entail. From the looks of things, she’ll be using those wings on her back not only to fly but deal out some damage. I mean, they were pulled from the remains of a Northstar titan. Would be silly to not use them like that.

The other major hint the trailer goes in on is a new game mode. While we’re not sure about the details just yet, Arenas sounds like it’s harkening back to an early time in the Apex Games’ history. Ash, a simulacrum you’ll recognise if you played Titanfall 2, is seemingly pulling the strings and forcing things to regress slightly. My initial thinking was that Arenas will serve as a kind of team death match but that’s just speculation on my behalf. In any case, it’s cool to see Ash return. It was revealed that she had been buried underneath King’s Canyon all the way back in Season 5 and then that particular story thread went dark. Glad to see it back!

You can expect a full reveal of Arenas (and probably other gameplay additions, including a bow) on 26 April. Let’s get ready for what should hopefully be a great season of Apex Legends!

