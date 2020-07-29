Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 gets 37 new songs featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Skepta and more

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a time capsule, a throwback to an era of renegades and the EXTREME hobby of risking your life while piloting a piece of plywood held together by four wheels. Hot damn, was it a great time to be alive! While the two-for-one collection’s main selling point is a massive visual upgrade that retains its gameplay DNA, the other selling point on this project is that it’ll include a soundtrack that you can rock out to while defying gravity with generation X attitude.

The original soundtrack is mostly intact, but there’s a new generation of skaters who’ll be looking to give these games a grind, and their jukebox will match their younger energy. There’ll be 37 new tracks on top of the original selection of tunes, that range from late 90s staples and early 2000s anthems, all the way to I have no idea who these people are singles from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Chick Norris. Here’s the full list:

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey – Misery Guts

All Talk – Let’s Do It

American Nightmare – Life Support

Backchat – Step It Up

Baker Boy – In Control

Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle

CHAII – South

Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco

Cherry Kola – Something To Say

Chick Norris – Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through

Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR – West Coast

JunkBunny – Sedona

Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx – Let’s Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis– Deathwire

Screaming Females – Let Me In

Skepta – Shutdown

Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out – Firecracker

Sublime – Same In The End

The Ataris – All Soul’s Day

The Super Best Frens Club – Like This

Token – Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control

Viagra Boys – Slow Learner

Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies

And in case you’ve forgotten, here’s the handy dandy Spotify playlist for the OG mix-tape that you shredded many a skin to because you wouldn’t listen to your mother and wear your knee-pads. With the new tracks included!

So that’s why some people call themselves ska-teboarder. Not long to go now until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 pops a 180 nostalgia nosedive, with the game releasing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4.

Last Updated: