Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 gets 37 new songs featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Skepta and more

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a time capsule, a throwback to an era of renegades and the EXTREME hobby of risking your life while piloting a piece of plywood held together by four wheels. Hot damn, was it a great time to be alive! While the two-for-one collection’s main selling point is a massive visual upgrade that retains its gameplay DNA, the other selling point on this project is that it’ll include a soundtrack that you can rock out to while defying gravity with generation X attitude.
The original soundtrack is mostly intact, but there’s a new generation of skaters who’ll be looking to give these games a grind, and their jukebox will match their younger energy. There’ll be 37 new tracks on top of the original selection of tunes, that range from late 90s staples and early 2000s anthems, all the way to I have no idea who these people are singles from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Chick Norris. Here’s the full list:
- A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
- Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
- All Talk – Let’s Do It
- American Nightmare – Life Support
- Backchat – Step It Up
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle
- CHAII – South
- Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco
- Cherry Kola – Something To Say
- Chick Norris – Made Me Do
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through
- Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
- DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT
- FIDLAR – West Coast
- JunkBunny – Sedona
- Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)
- MxPx – Let’s Ride
- Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder
- Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
- Rough Francis– Deathwire
- Screaming Females – Let Me In
- Skepta – Shutdown
- Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II
- Strung Out – Firecracker
- Sublime – Same In The End
- The Ataris – All Soul’s Day
- The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
- Token – Flamingo
- Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
- Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
- Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies
And in case you’ve forgotten, here’s the handy dandy Spotify playlist for the OG mix-tape that you shredded many a skin to because you wouldn’t listen to your mother and wear your knee-pads. With the new tracks included!
So that’s why some people call themselves ska-teboarder. Not long to go now until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 pops a 180 nostalgia nosedive, with the game releasing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4.
Last Updated: July 29, 2020