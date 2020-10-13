Watch Dogs Legion on Ultra settings recommends an RTX 3080 setup

London’s a pretty place to visit in Watch Dogs Legion. Pretty awful that is. HAW! On the plus side, if you’re getting your digital face kicked in by a private military corporation that has seized control of the iconic city, at least it’s nice to know that those ultra settings you’ve enabled will let you get a detailed look at the boot that’s becoming acquainted with your face on a first-name basis.

Watch Dogs Legion will run on a wide variety of hardware if you’re going the PC route, with the minimum requirements being a GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X GPU, 8GB of RAM and 45 gigglebytes of storage space on your rig. Recommended settings bump those requirements up slightly but overall it’s not too bad.

If you want to run the game on ultra settings though? You’re going to need the best that the market has to offer right now. Here’s the latest update on that, straight from Nvidia:

Click to embiggen

4K Ultra Settings (Ray Tracing off)

Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

10GB VRAM

16GB RAM (Dual channel setup)

45GB storage space (Plus another 20GB for high-resolution textures)

Windows 10

4K Ultra Settings (Ray Tracing on)

Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

10GB VRAM

16GB RAM (Dual channel setup)

45GB storage space (Plus another 20GB for high-resolution textures)

Windows 10

The new list basically says that if you want some of that delicious ray tracing in your game, you’re going to need to shell out for Nvidia’s latest graphics card. While the older cards such as the RTX 2080 Ti should still be up to the task, it’s a safer bet that the new gear will be better suited to the task which Ubisoft says will provide an uncapped frame rate, multi-monitor and widescreen support.

Good luck getting your hands on one of those GPUs though, as stock seems to be a bit on the short side thanks to all those bot bastards scouring the net for deals. Until then, go give Gavin’s wild thoughts a read to see how Watch Dogs Legion is shaping up to be pure anarchic comfort food.

