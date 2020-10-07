Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and 3090 GPU cards are going to be in short supply until 2021

We all started the year believing that 2020 was the year of plenty of opportunity, only for it to give us nothing but disappointment instead. With the world on lockdown though and people needing to spend more time at home, it was the opportunity for many of us to get back into gaming and prepare for the next generation of computing – except only for the PC master race, even that next-gen future is going to be on hold.

When Nvidia showed off its latest graphics cards and what they were capable of, many people were left incredibly excited about the potential they offered to an 8K and beyond gaming future while pockets were burned worldwide at the thought of how much they were going to cost. That excitement has led to frustration for many though, as people have been unable to place their orders as only a few of the GPU cards were available for sale.

And for those struggling with to hold on, that wait is going to become even more excruciating. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced that shortages of both the Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3090 graphics cards will likely persist for the rest of the year and will likely last early into next year as the company cannot manufacture these cards at a pace that meets demand (as reported by Wccftech):

Even if we knew about all the demand, I don’t think it’s possible to have ramped that fast. We’re ramping really really hard. Yields are great, the product’s shipping fantastically, it’s just getting sold out instantly.

The company has already apologised for its poor launch where only a limited number of cards were available, and this news is unlikely to appease many who want to get their next-generation gaming fix before the end of the year. For the rest of us, it’s probably welcome news as we probably couldn’t justify the cost of these graphics cards anyway and we can now rather invest that money either in a new console or wait to upgrade the rest of our kit. Or actually, afford to buy the games that are worthy of these kinds of graphics.

First world problems.

Last Updated: