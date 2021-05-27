Xbox And Bethesda’s joint E3 games showcase kicks off on June 13

It’s official! Sleep is for losers, so hop in losers we’re going to go check out a bunch of video games. One of the big stops on this eternal road trip will be at the joint E3 showcase for Microsoft and Bethesda, as the greenest kids you know will be showing off their wares on June 13 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST. First announced on the Xbox Twitter account, what’s interesting here is that Bethesda is being positioned as a partner for the event as opposed to being shown off as the latest subsidiary to the company.

Bethesda hosted a number of its own E3 showcases back when the event was going strong, each one being filled with a number of reveals for its own heavyweight games. So what’s going to be shown off? That’s the question of the hour, but the biggest tease that some eagle-eyed fans have spotted is that the logo for the showcase happens to riff on Starfield’s first reveal trailer. We do know that Microsoft has been buying up some ad space for the game recently, so a deep dive into gameplay ahead of the rumoured 2022 release date could be worth staying up to a not-s-ungodly hour for.

Games, Games, Games

World Premieres

New titles on @XboxGamePass



Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

There will be some absent names from the show this year though, as both Elden Ring and Hellblade 2 are reported to be skipping the event this year according to industry insider Jeff Grubb . Microsoft still has a number of other big games to show off, many of which were revealed last year. Obsidian Entertainment has Avowed, Playground Games is currently working on a new Fable, and Rare’s Everwild looks gorgeous.

Throw in other big Microsoft brands such as Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport, and State of Decay 3, and the show is building up nicely so far. That’s a few billion dollars, well-spent.

