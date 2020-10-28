You can now create your own LEGO in Unity

Gaming is addictive, but the only thing that can top it in that department is LEGO. That’s right, building stuff from blocks might sound like a kid’s activity, but the ability to construct and create things through a variety of building blocks can still provide many hours of enjoyment, even for adults. This is probably why Minecraft, which is essentially a digital version of LEGO with extras thrown in, is so popular.

Even though LEGO has long had a history with video games the brand is looking to take that aspect of building worlds a little further with a new Unity-based LEGO microgame. And the best part about it is that it is entirely free. All you have to do to get started is follow a Unity tutorial, design a game to your liking with the use of different LEGO blocks and then get started. Run, jump around, win and possibly even die in the world you have created. All without needing to fear stepping on one of those pieces and simultaneously having your soul sucked out of you through instant agony:

The mini-game will essentially allow people to create games from different genres, while also teaching them a little about game design in the process. It certainly looks like a lot of fun and should also see an increase in a lot of LEGO-inspired mini-games making their way online as people share other creations with those around them. Something which LEGO themselves probably won’t mind too much. Be careful though as LEGO on its own is addictive enough, and now adding the ability to create games might just take even more hours of you and your kid’s lives. At least this is cheaper, education and free from pain, so in my opinion, certainly worth it.

Alternatively, you can always try out LEGO Worlds on console for a sandbox of plastic blocks.

Last Updated: