How to Choose Art for Your Home: 5 Tips to Keep in Mind

Every home needs art to come to life and showcase your personal tastes. But if you’re not up to speed with design trends, or you simply don’t really know what to choose in the first place, it’s a tricky process to navigate.

To give you a leg up, here are some tips that will help point you in the direction of art that’s perfect for you and your home.

Start With What You Love: Choose Art That Resonates With Your Style and Interests

When selecting artwork for your home, start with what you love. Consider pieces that make a statement about who you are, which means finding artworks that reflect your personal style and interests.

Whether it’s modern abstract designs, vintage photography, movie posters, or anything in between, cast your net wide and leave your preconceptions behind. And before you commit, ask yourself if it speaks to you when deciding on a particular piece of art. If the answer is no, move on to the next option.

Making a Statement with Color, Size, and Shape

The size of the piece can be just as important as its color and shape. Consider how large or small an area is that you’d like to fill, as this will affect what kind of art you should purchase.

Larger pieces tend to create drama, while smaller works often blend into their surroundings in more subtle ways.

The colors within a painting can also have an impact on setting moods and creating ambiance throughout a room. Cool blues evoke feelings of peace, and bright yellows add energy, so use these hues strategically. If you’ve got a gaming keyboard with adjustable RGB lighting, you could even mimic the colors of the paintings you pick for added cohesion.

And don’t forget about shapes either. Circles are said to represent unity, whereas angular lines may confer power dynamics amongst other elements in the space.

Buying Art Online: The Convenience of Shopping from Home

Shopping for art online is a great way to find beautiful pieces without having to leave the house. With thousands of paintings on Singulart and other reputable online galleries, you can browse through works created by artists worldwide, giving you more options than ever before.

Additionally, many sites offer detailed descriptions about each piece that make it easier to gauge whether or not it will fit into your home’s aesthetic.

Be sure to check out reviews left by other customers too, as this feedback can be extremely helpful in making an informed decision on what artwork is right for your space.

Balancing the Room’s Vibe with Hangings or Sculptures

Another element worth exploring is how wall hangings and sculptures can be used as accents to draw focus away from other elements in a room, or even help create balance amongst furniture pieces.

For instance, if you have a large sofa in one corner of your living room, you may want to place an eye-catching sculpture on an adjacent wall, adding visual contrast while still harmonizing with its surroundings.

Likewise, incorporating art into smaller spaces like bathrooms and entryways is also possible, says ArchitecturalDigest.com. Just make sure there are no overcrowding issues.

Finishing Touches: Make It Uniquely You

Once you’ve chosen the art for your home, it’s time to make it truly yours. From selecting frames that match or contrast with the artwork itself, to choosing special lighting that brings out certain elements of a piece, there are plenty of ways to customize what you have and add personal touches, says Shutterfly.

For instance, if you have multiple pieces in one room why not group them together on a wall? This creates an interesting visual effect, while also providing more depth within its surroundings.

Whatever you do, don’t be shy about introducing art into any of your domestic spaces, as you’ll really appreciate the way this enhances both the aesthetics and your mood.

