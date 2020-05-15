Apple’s next iPads to come with even bigger screen sizes

Apple might make devices that are grossly over-priced and don’t play well with others, but when it comes to tablets, there is no denying that the iPad remains the defacto standard for functionality, quality and performance. So, how does the company intend to make them even better? According to a new investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors, it’s by making them even bigger.

Gone are the days when tech companies were trying to shrink screen real-estate size to make their devices as small as possible, as the in-thing lately is to rather have a bigger high-quality screen for people to use. According to the report, the new iPad – which is scheduled to launch later this year -will feature a screen size of 10.8 inches with a new iPad following next year with a screen size of between 8.5-9 inches.

Both of these new tablets will have slightly bigger screens than the current 10.2-inch iPad or 10.5-inch Pad Air with the current iPad Mini featuring a 7.9-inch screen. Whether these new devices will simply just be bigger screen versions of the existing product models or if Apple plans to release the smaller screen sizes entirely is not yet clear.

However, the report reveals that its not just bigger screen sizes that Apple is interested in as the company is also intending to release its own Augmented Reality glasses in 2022. And while AR is yet to truly take off, expect it to when Apple gets involved because if there is one thing Apple does well, it’s market their products to consumers and get them to buy it.

