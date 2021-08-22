How to Join AmazonFresh and Use Amazon Dash Cart

AmazonFresh is a grocery delivery service owned by Amazon. They specialize in fresh foods such as vegetables, dairy, meat, eggs, and deli foods. Customers can opt for attended or unattended shopping with same-day delivery or in-store pick-up options.

The service is available in major US cities and a few cities around the world, including Tokyo, Milan, Singapore, Berlin, Hamburg, Rome, and a few locations in India and Singapore.

AmazonFresh Reviews

Customers who ordered from AmazonFresh before sometimes report having issues. According to AmazonFresh reviews left on Pissedconsumer.com, the most common complaints are in regards to delivery, poor packaging, and poor customer service.

The online reviews indicate that some customers did not get their ordered items as they were delivered to the wrong addresses. In others cases, the deliverymen left the items outside and not at the customer’s doorstep.

Consumer reviews about packaging indicate that some items were missing from their order. In other instances, the wrong items were packed. Customers did not get assistance with AmazonFresh when they reached out to try to resolve the issues.

AmazonFresh Expands Their Physical Stores

In 2020, AmazonFresh expanded its business model to incorporate physical stores where customers can come into the shop or pick up their online order.

Amazon opened its first 6 AmazonFresh stores in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They have continued to open a new store across the U.S and in other countries, with a total of 16 locations at the moment.

The first AmazonFresh store in Europe was opened in March 2021, at Earling Broadway Centre in London. They proceeded further to open 4 more AmazonFresh locations in London, United Kingdom. Newer stores, such as the one recently opened on Seattle Bellevue, feature advanced “Just Walk Out” technology powered by the AmazonFresh Dash Cart.

How to Join AmazonFresh

AmazonFresh is primarily available to Amazon prime members including those on trial and Amazon Prime students. However, it is not available to Prime Video members. Prime members can invite other members or household members to shop on AmazonFresh.

Aside from Amazon Prime members, AmazonFresh is also accessible to SNAP EBT cardholders. Furthermore, non-Amazon Prime members interested in AmazonFresh can sign up for an invitation on the AmazonFresh website.

Eligible customers can check if the service is available in their Zip Code on the AmazonFresh website. Delivery is free for orders exceeding $30-$50 but you have to pay a delivery fee for smaller orders.

The AmazonFresh Dash Cart

The AmazonFresh Dash Cart is a smart shopping cart feature designed to make shopping on AmazonFresh physical stores quick and convenient. Enrolled customers can ask Alexa to help with managing their shopping list and navigating the aisles. They can also skip the checkout line.

It works by using sensor fusion and computer vision algorithms to identify items in your cart. At the exit, customers who have signed up for the smart shopping cart exit through the Amazon Dash Cart lane, and the sensors will automatically identify the items in the cart.

The system then proceeds to charge the amount owed on the credit card connected to your Amazon account. It then emails you a receipt of your purchase.

To sign up for AmazonFresh Dash Cart, check for a QR code on your Amazon app. The QR code will direct you through a series of steps to sign in easily.

AmazonFresh is revolutionizing the grocery delivery service and in-store shopping experience. It is expected to continue expanding into major states in the U.S and across the globe. While AmazonFresh says it is committed to offering customers convenience and a wide range of products at affordable prices, there are numerous complaints regarding its effectiveness in packing ordered items, delivering them, and responding to customer complaints.

