How to Pick the Perfect Phone Case

If you’ve ever stood in front of a wall of phone cases, you’ll understand the problem of choosing a case that’s just right for you. With so many options available, it can be easy to get lost in a sea of glimmering colors, fantastical designs, and wild patterns. Fear not—we’re here to help.

Purpose

Before you even start thinking about what design to go for, you need to ask yourself why you need a phone case. The purpose might sound obvious, but cases come with a wide variety of purposes and different standards.

For example, at Casely, you can find cases that are merely aesthetic or specially designed for MagSafe compatibility.

Some cases now offer waterproof protection, while others double as portable charging docks or wallets where you can also store credit cards.

With so many options available, it can get a little confusing, but before you even start looking at cases, decide what you need the case for to guide your decision.

Protection

In practical terms, a phone case is there to protect your expensive phone beneath it, but not all cases provide the same level of protection, says DigitalTrends. Some offer more solid protection towards the front of the case, with others choosing to add additional reinforcement to the back. Still others opt for the better but bulkier protection all over.

Generally speaking, the better the protection, the larger the phone case. The rule might not apply to top-end cases, but improved protection tends to come in bulkier protection.

Ask yourself what level of protection you need. Do you work in a dangerous environment, like a construction zone, that could spell disaster for your case? Or are you a little accident-prone and known as a ‘phone breaker’? Your lifestyle and work environments can determine how robust of protection you require.

Style

For many, the design style of a phone case will be one of the most important factors to consider. But picking a case style is much trickier than an item of clothes that you only occasionally wear. A phone case is with you at all times and says a lot about the owner, so it’s essential to get it right.

Try to choose a design that you feel will resonate with you over an extended period. Otherwise, you’ll be back at the shop the following week, with the same dilemma.

Feel

One factor that many people either ignore or completely forget is how the phone feels in your hands with the new case. Does the phone feel comfortable when you hold it? Do you have any problems pressing any of the buttons on the side? And does the case come with a decent grip on both sides?

The material also impacts the feel. The most grippy materials tend to be rubber or silicone. Some manufacturers like Apple also have begun using new flexible materials like liquid silicone, which offer a soft feel but excellent grip.

Final Thoughts

Choosing a new phone is rightly something you should take your time over. A good quality case that you love will last you a long time, and it pays to put in a bit of time when it comes to making a choice.

Consider the factors above to get a case perfectly suited to your lifestyle.

