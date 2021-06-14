Microsoft announces Xbox TV app and its own xCloud streaming stick

Microsoft has been readying itself to be a leading player in the cloud streaming space for the past few years already, as it bolsters up its cloud capabilities, builds servers in various data centres on Xbox architecture and continues to develop its xCloud gaming platform. It’s about to step up its efforts to expand cloud gaming though and bring the beauty of Xbox games to everyone, as the company has announced it will be working with TV manufacturers to make an Xbox app available on their different smart TVs. Microsoft is also working on a streaming stick of its own, to enable these devices to access its xCloud technology and Xbox Game Pass. As Liz Hamren, head of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft shares with The Verge:

We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you’ll need to play is a controller.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Microsoft’s plans to make a streaming stick of their own, but this is the first official statement from the company about a clear plan in place, with the company also revealing that they hope to see the streaming app and stick released possibly in the next 12 months.

Of course, while this is great and a nice way to get more people to play Xbox games – especially given how difficult lit is to actually buy one of the new consoles – the biggest issue remains internet connection speeds and latency. And despite big strides made in this area, the likelihood of getting games to play seamlessly with low latency, especially in South Africa, is incredibly low. Microsoft certainly has the right ambition though and when the world’s infrastructures are in a better place to capitalise on cloud gaming, Microsoft will certainly be in the pound seat.

