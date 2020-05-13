Qualcomm announces new 768G processor

We’re only starting to see new devices coming out now with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, but already the company has announced that a newer mobile processor is in development, called the Snapdragon 768G.

The original 765G was announced back in December alongside the standard Snapdragon 765 and the flagship Snapdragon 865. The two 765 processors were Qualcomm’s first chipsets to feature integrated 5G modems and take advantage of the new technology. The main difference between the regular 765 and the 765G was the addition of a GPU, which was aimed at devices intended for gaming. Given how gaming generally drives the need for improved performance perhaps its not surprising that we are seeing yet another improvement

Now for the 768G, Qualcomm says that it’s managed to improve that GPU performance by an additional 15 percent over the 765G, in addition to improving the clock speed on the CPU up to 2.8GHz from 2.4GHz (essentially offering a similar 15 percent improvement).

Outside of faster clock speeds, all other aspects of the 768G are the same as its predecessor. It’ll feature an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G as well as compatibility with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. This new chipset will debut on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, which was also announced alongside the new chip.

