Sony TVs are finally coming back to South Africa

The blackest of Fridays will soon be upon us, and if you haven’t activated a Google Chrome plugin to save your sanity from an overload of marketing jumping on that bandwagon, I’d say you’re probably in the market for something new and expensive. I’m one of those people, as I’m biding my time and hoping to score a deal on a TV that’s almost as big as my fat head.

There’s no shortage of good stuff to gawk at in this day and age. Samsung’s still has some fantastic tellies, LG’s OLEDs are obscenely thin and Hisense offers plenty of bang for your buck. One brand I’ve missed seeing for a while though? Sony. I’ve always liked their TVs, with their Bravia range being one of my favourite pieces of hardware with which to view broadcasts and DVDs on.

They’ve been missing locally for a while, but if you’re a sucker for brand loyalty, good news! Sony’s finally coming back. Here’s the list of TVs making a return this year, and the features that each one will be throwing at your eyeballs:

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

A8H (65” models) OLED TV

Utilises Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast and true-to-life picture

Offers Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colours at high brightness

X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real-time with a brighter and clearer picture than ever before

Two subwoofers improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio

Now supports Dolby Atmos, in addition to Dolby Vision

New Ambient Optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

TRILUMINOS Display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android 9 Pie

X75H (55”/65” models) 4K TV

4K Processor X1 reproduces rich, real-world detail and texture

Bass Reflex Speaker that delivers an impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music

Slim blade stand and narrow bezel

Easy connectivity to most devices

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android 9 Pie

X80H (85”/75”/65”/55” models) 4K TV Features

X1 4K HDR Processor reproduces more depth, textures and natural colours with Object-based HDR remaster technology

X-Balanced Speaker, a new speaker unit that packs clear sound in a slim design (55” and above)

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible

Blade stand and hairline finish bezel

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android 9 Pie

X90H (55”/65”/75” models) 4K LED TV Features

New mid-range Full-Array LED model

Offers Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker

Dolby Vision/Atmos support

Diamond cut bezel for a slim design

TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

Quick access to an array of content and services with Android™ 9 Pie

And here’s how much they’ll cost! Spoiler: Lots.

KD55X7500H/1AF1 – R 12,999.00

– R 12,999.00 KD55X8000H/1AF1 – R 16,999.00

– R 16,999.00 KD65X7500H/1AF1 – R 19,999.00

– R 19,999.00 KD65X8000H/1AF1 – R 21,999.00

– R 21,999.00 KD65X9000H/1AF1 – R 39,999.00

– R 39,999.00 KD-65A8H/1 AF1 – R 64,999.00

– R 64,999.00 KD75X8000H/1AF1 – R 34,999.00

– R 34,999.00 KD75X9000H/1AF1 – R 49,999.00

– R 49,999.00 KD85X8000H/1AF1 – R 54,999.00

Sony says that the A8H, X90H, X80H and X75H TVs will be available in South Africa by late September, with HiFi Corporation and Incredible Connection stocking them.

