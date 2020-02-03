Supposed leaked video shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in action

Thanks to the wonders of the internet and people’s inability to keep a secret, leaks of big reveals are fairly commonplace these days. Samsung was supposed to be officially announced their next new foldable phone the Galaxy Z Flip later this month but it appears someone has beaten them to it with leaker Ben Geskin posting a short clip on Twitter of what is supposedly Samsung’s new device, that is set to be a direct competitor to Motorola’s new Razr phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

It’s not clear if this is the exact device or not, though it certainly looks authentic given everything we know about the Z Flip already. Given that this tweet is still up, it’s unclear if it’s because it’s authentic and Samsung doesn’t mind or a complete fake. Samsung is expected to officially unveil their new device at an Unpacked event on February 11th, so we don’t have too long to go to know if this short clip is authentic or not.

Either way, with the device expected to be made utilising a thin glass as opposed to plastic to fix the current problems with folding screens along with a rumoured set of specs that exceed what Motorola’s device has on offer, it’s likely if people are drawn to this device, that it could work. And to be honest, given the small form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip, I can definitely see more of an appeal to this than the Galaxy Fold which seems a little impractical for most people.

