ZTE announces the world’s first phone with an under-display selfie camera

In the quest for more and more screen real estate, we have seen a variety of methods used by different phone manufacturers who are trying to work around the front-facing camera problem, like notches, hole punch displays, and even a pop-up selfie camera. ZTE though has announced a phone that easily removes the problem, as their next device features a selfie camera that is entirely under the display. Which means that you can have a front screen all to yourself, without needing to worry about finding space of the camera at all.

The newly announced Axon 20 5G features a 32-megapixel camera that can be placed underneath its 6.92-inch OLED, screen thanks to the use of “high transparency material that includes new organic and inorganic films” along with optimized software algorithms to offset the impact on image quality. Aesthetically it does make a difference though practically it will need to be seen exactly how useful it is and whether it affects the quality of the image in any way.

While the camera is most certainly the most unique thing about the device, the rest of the internals remains pretty impressive -though not exactly premium – with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage (with a MicroSD slot for further memory expansion). The phone also includes 5G connectivity and a 4,220mAh battery along with a fingerprint sensor under the screen as well.

On the rear of the phone, ZTE has placed a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors, providing the device with plenty of photographic power for the budding photographers out there. The phone is available for order in China for just $320, which is a fantastic price given the specs. And noticeably cheaper than Samsung’s premium folding device.

There are no details on which global markets this device will be coming to and when, but with people wanting all of the front screen space to themselves, it will certainly stand out from many of the other devices on the market

