Here’s your first official look at the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse action figure line

There’s usually two types of toys that comic book fans hunger for: Cheap supermarket chunks of plastic which claim your office space as sovereign geeky land for various brands, and the kind of collectibles that justify you cracking a chair over the head of a toddler if their greasy hands get too close to something that cost you the better part of your monthly salary. I told you Timmy, I only warn a person once.

What about the middle-ground though? Can you get a decent action figure that boasts a superb sculpt for a decent price point! Yes you can! Unless you’re shopping for DC Comics collectibles that is, as their particular line-up has been kind of so-so over the last couple of years. While they weren’t bad toys, they were lacking a certain charm overall, something that McFarlane Toys is looking to restore with the DC Multiverse collector figure line.

“McFarlane Toys has kept the DC Multiverse action figure line-up and images top-secret, but today I’m thrilled to show fans, collectors and big kids, like me, the incredible range of DC Super Hero and Super-Villain character designs that our team has created just for them to bring home,” said Todd McFarlane, Creative Force and CEO of McFarlane Toys in a press release.

And you know what? I like what I’m seeing! The first batch of toys have been revealed, and they just so happen to include icons from various continuities, all given a faithful rendering in the plastic flesh. McFarlane says that each figure will boast 22 points of articulation, feature a collectable card detailing character-specific trivia, multiple accessories and a display base to boot.

Here’s a look at the first run of figures that includes:

Batman: Detective Comics #1000

Batman: Detective Comics #1000 Variant Chase

Superman: Action Comics #1000

Batgirl: Art of the Crime

Nightwing: Better Than Batman

The Batman Who Laughs

Batman: Batman the Animated Series

Superman: Superman the Animated Series

Green Lantern: Justice League

Harley Quinn: Classic

Green Arrow: Arrow

Superman: Unchained Armor

Batman: Hellbat Suit

Bat-Raptor

























Not bad! It’s always nice to have a figure on your desk that you can pose without having to worry about scratching their body or permanently wrinkling their costume. Which is a very real worry for high-end figure collectors. The DC Multiverse toys will start rolling out from later this month.

