Here’s your first official look at the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse action figure line

There’s usually two types of toys that comic book fans hunger for: Cheap supermarket chunks of plastic which claim your office space as sovereign geeky land for various brands, and the kind of collectibles that justify you cracking a chair over the head of a toddler if their greasy hands get too close to something that cost you the better part of your monthly salary. I told you Timmy, I only warn a person once.
What about the middle-ground though? Can you get a decent action figure that boasts a superb sculpt for a decent price point! Yes you can! Unless you’re shopping for DC Comics collectibles that is, as their particular line-up has been kind of so-so over the last couple of years. While they weren’t bad toys, they were lacking a certain charm overall, something that McFarlane Toys is looking to restore with the DC Multiverse collector figure line.
“McFarlane Toys has kept the DC Multiverse action figure line-up and images top-secret, but today I’m thrilled to show fans, collectors and big kids, like me, the incredible range of DC Super Hero and Super-Villain character designs that our team has created just for them to bring home,” said Todd McFarlane, Creative Force and CEO of McFarlane Toys in a press release.
And you know what? I like what I’m seeing! The first batch of toys have been revealed, and they just so happen to include icons from various continuities, all given a faithful rendering in the plastic flesh. McFarlane says that each figure will boast 22 points of articulation, feature a collectable card detailing character-specific trivia, multiple accessories and a display base to boot.
Here’s a look at the first run of figures that includes:
- Batman: Detective Comics #1000
- Batman: Detective Comics #1000 Variant Chase
- Superman: Action Comics #1000
- Batgirl: Art of the Crime
- Nightwing: Better Than Batman
- The Batman Who Laughs
- Batman: Batman the Animated Series
- Superman: Superman the Animated Series
- Green Lantern: Justice League
- Harley Quinn: Classic
- Green Arrow: Arrow
- Superman: Unchained Armor
- Batman: Hellbat Suit
- Bat-Raptor
Not bad! It’s always nice to have a figure on your desk that you can pose without having to worry about scratching their body or permanently wrinkling their costume. Which is a very real worry for high-end figure collectors. The DC Multiverse toys will start rolling out from later this month.
Last Updated: January 7, 2020