Calm down, Sandman doesn’t even have a script yet

Ah, the internet. When you’re excited about a project, you grab onto any tiny piece of information that you come across. Which is why it’s easy to get carried away with rumours, especially when it involves something like Sandman.

After decades of terrible adaptation attempts, we finally learned in July last year that Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic series, Sandman, would finally get the big-budget TV adaptation it so rightly deserves. Since then, we haven’t had much in the way of news, but these things do take time.

Some news outlets have started reporting that filming is starting in January this year, which would be great, except for the fact that it’s entirely untrue. Gaiman himself took to Twitter to quickly quash those rumours.

On the subject of fictional news, Sandman on Netflix isn't filming in January 2020. We don't yet have a cast or a director, although some pretty glorious scripts are starting to emerge.



THIS IS NOT TRUE:https://t.co/5Dm58yyE0F January 24, 2020

From the man himself, there’s no cast yet, or director, though scripting has begun. Gaiman also confirmed last year that, he will be co-writing the pilot, and that the show will (hopefully) stay as true to the comics as possible.

Considering how long we’ve waited for (and wanted) a TV adaptation, I think we can stand to wait longer. Good things take time, so Gaiman and Netflix will rightfully not rush Sandman into production. As soon as any actual news happens, we’ll be sure to let you know!

Last Updated: