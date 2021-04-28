Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard may return to helm a Son of Kong sequel

What’s next for the Monsterverse? Godzilla first stomped into cinemas with a kaiju-sized reintroduction in his 2014 solo movie, with the stage eventually being set for the overgrown nuclear-powered lizard to tussle with various other titans. Kong: Skull Island introduced the iconic ape to Godzilla’s neighborhood, with the big G eventually emerging triumphant in the beastly brouhaha that was 2018’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

You ever seen Godzilla use King Ghidora’s head as a vape pipe? Well now you have. With the main event of Godzilla vs Kong having decided once and for all which $50 million collection of pixels is the toughest, where does the Legendary Pictures movie monster franchise go next? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary is “quietly taking steps to stretch” the MonsterVerse franchise, with plans to create “one or more installments” that could bring back Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard.

The report indicates that Wingard’s hefty contribution to the so dumb it’s awesome Hollow Earth plotline, which added a bunch of other new kaiju to the mix thanks to its weird-ass eco-system could be a good indicator as to what could be expected next, thanks to it opening up a number of possible doorways.

There’s also the rumour of a Son of Kong film, which would likely do two things: Get the internet theorising over just when Kong found time to find a mate to carry on his bloodline, and be better than the other infamous Son of Kong film which starred a Kong successor who was about as intelligent as tenth-generation inbred member of the British monarchy.

People might be wondering what motivation Legendary has to continue the Monsterverse now that it has created a quadrilogy of hit films, and I’ll do you better than one reason: I’ll give you more than 400 million of them. Godzilla vs Kong has passed the $400 million mark at the global box office, which in current pandemic times isn’t too shabby at all. Considering that the film also hit the HBO Max subscription service on the same day, and clearly big money was made in this well-executed plan.

As for Wingard, the director of indie hits such as You’re Next and The Guest is plenty busy right now. He’s got a Face/Off sequel project in development that sounds mad, plus he’s going to be trying his hand at some thunder. Thunder! THUNDERCATS LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION, HOOOOOOO!

