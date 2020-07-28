Halloween Kills will be an “angrier” sequel, focus less on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode

With the success of the 2018 Halloween revival, it was inevitable that we would get another sequel, despite the film seemingly ending the threat of Michael Myers yet again. What made that movie such a massive success was how it discarded the many poor sequels that the franchise had been plagued with, and took things straight back to the roots of what made the first film such a classic: A tight and tense slasher that maintained the mystery and creepiness of Myers while returning Jamie Lee Curtis’ character of Laurie Strode back to her heroic best while also introducing her estranged family.

So where exactly do you go with a follow-up to a movie that basically tried to erase all other sequels because it deemed them not worthy enough? According to director David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is going to get angry. As he revealed in an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), things have reached a boiling point due to Myers’ killing spree in his old home town and it’s not just the Strodes who are out for justice.

If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield. Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage and divided in how to deal with evil.

So the sequel will not just see Myers taking on his old nemesis, but rather the whole town of Haddonfield? Does this mean that we’ll see Laurie, along with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), leading some form of revolt against the evil that is Myers to try and end him once and for all? Not exactly, as along with the town getting a bigger focus, it appears that Laurie will be moving out of the spotlight slightly.

While Green confirms that she remains the “emotional core” of the movie, he revealed further in the magazine interview (via Twitter) that the Strode family matriarch “spends the bulk of the film in the hospital recovering from her injuries”. Instead, it will be Matichak’s Allyson, who really came into her own as a strong heroine in the movie, who will be leading the fight against Meyers.

When we met [Allyson], she was a very relatable, lovely girl-next-door type of character. Allyson here, just hours later… she is ignited. She is, in some ways, leading the charge, and is one of the more bloodthirsty of the group. Whereas Karen, who has dealt psychologically with her mother more intimately, is trying to resist those temptations.

I do have concerns about this approach to the sequel, aside from the obviousness of how it undoes the finality of the last film’s ending. But in moving Curtis’ Laurie to the sidelines and potentially making the film a bigger bloodfest, it may lose the magic of what made the last movie such a great return for the franchise. Maybe I’m wrong and Green can surprise with a Halloween sequel that doesn’t ruin the franchise once again.

