It’s a struggle to assimilate in Hulu’s adult animated series Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites is Hulu’s upcoming adult animated series from Justin Roiland (co-creator of a little show called Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (formerly a head writer on the aforementioned little show).

It follows the (mis)adventures of an alien family – Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse who are voiced by Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack respectively – who escape the destruction of their home planet, only to crash-land in suburban America. However they’re not just refugees, they also have a mission to carry out, which is to protect the Pupa – an organic terraforming super computer that’ll one day grow to consume them and terraform the planet so that alien life can thrive here. That’s not something everyone wants though, as Terry and Jesse love everything about their new home.

Joining them in their struggle to assimilate will be guest stars that include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Matzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, and Tiffany Haddish to name a few.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, and Mike McMahan, comes a series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.

Let’s take a look:

It’s difficult to avoid comparisons to Rick and Morty, especially since we’re dealing with unapologetically bizarre sci-fi hijinks and the voice of Korvo, Justin Roiland, who also voices Rick and seems to do so in a similar style of that character. That over-the-top whackiness is also what could save it from being a predictable fish-out-of-water series about “those weird humans”.

Now that I think about it, I’m also reminded of the old comedy series 3rd Rock from the Sun, which had a similar premise of an alien family moving to Earth and observing their odd behaviour.

What do you think?

Solar Opposites’ first season will premiere on Hulu on 8 May – and if you enjoy it don’t worry, a second season has already been confirmed.

Last Updated: