Jurassic World 3 will be the franchise’s Endgame according to star Chris Pratt

With Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, its only inevitable that other studios who own big franchises will be trying to create an Endgame moment of their own. Something which Universal might be looking to attempt with the culmination of their third Jurassic World film coming our way later this year.

At least, that is according to the film’s big star Chris Pratt – who obviously also starred in Endgame – in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres where he broke the news that this next movie will be bringing back as many characters (at least ones not yet eaten) from both this recent trilogy and the original Jurassic Park one to make it one big man versus dinosaur meet-up, bigger than any Jurassic World moves has ever had before.

It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.

Part of those returning cast members from the previous films includes Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler. Those are the two we definitely know about, but given Pratt’s big reveal, it’s likely there will be more and hopefully this time, Jeff Goldblum’s characters get a little more screen time than the last movie. That and the current trilogies cast should all be up for this one.

This will no doubt be the biggest Jurassic movie we have yet seen and with Colin Trevorrow back as director and having showcased a short-film a few months ago that seemed to be taking the franchise back to its terror routes, I have hope that this film could be a massive one. Considering how The Fallen Kingdom though was a bit of a disappointment and how inconsistent the franchise has been overall, I’m doubtful it will get anywhere close to having its Endgame moment, but I guess you can’t blame them for trying.

