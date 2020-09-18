Karma is on the rampage in this trailer for Don’t Look Back

Many of us would like to believe that if we saw a violent crime taking place right before our eyes, that we might jump in to save the day. The truth though, is that we would probably be frozen in shock and disbelief, unable to do anything about the act happening in front of us. Well, for the innocent bystanders in this new horror film, their inaction is coming back to haunt them.

Don’t Look Back comes from the mind of Jeffrey Reddick, who was the creator and co-writer of the Final Destination film series, one of the most popular film franchises thanks to the absurd way it killed off its many victims rather been movies that were truly scary. Reddick is back with a similar concept and this time steps behind the camera as well, making his directorial debut:

Caitlin Kramer, a woman of faith overcoming a tragic past, who is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted and don’t intervene. When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, Caitlin must unearth if they are being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious

As horror films go, this looks pretty generic and is filled with your typical jump scares and is very much up the Final Destination alley. Reddick appears to be more than capable in the director’s chair as this film looks to solidly recapture much of the same dread and unexpected kills of those films too.

Don’t Look Back doesn’t look like it’ll break any new ground, but fans of films like this are probably not too interested in that and simply want to see more of those bizarre deaths and get a few scares along the way.

Don’t Look Back is scheduled for release in the US next month. There are no local release plans just yet, but it will probably make its way to On Demand or streaming in the not too distant future.

Last Updated: