Latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has an unfair zombie tiger advantage

Zack Snyder may be the current trending name when it comes to movies featuring Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League who are fighting off Darkseid and Steppenwolf in a combination of slow-motion shots, but the director is known for more than that. Well, more than superhero movies at least, as he first rose to fame with an energetic reboot of the entire zombie film genre when he remade George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

Snyder is back with a new Zombie movie titled Army of the Dead for Netflix. We’ve seen some teasers and many pics for the movie, but we still haven’t had much of an idea as to exactly what type of zombies our group of heroes will be up against. Well, consider that answer now solved as the new trailer for the film has been released and gives us the most detailed look into the story, its characters, and importantly – its undead mobs– that we’ve yet seen.

There is a lot to like about this new three-minute trailer. Although should we really call it three minutes when at least a third of it is filled with Snyder’s signature slow-motion action shots? The trailer kicks off with Hiroyuki Sanada’s Hunter Bly recruiting Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward for a dangerous mission in the Nevada desert. It’s not long though before the film transforms into gritty heist movie, with what looks like plenty of opportunities for character dramatization and hordes of zombies that happen to be a lot smarter than expected.

I am really looking forward to this film though as I do feel that Snyder’s style over substance is a perfect fit. This looks like it has plenty of stunning action scenes layered with enough story and worldbuilding to give you a reason to care. And Zombie films are supposed to keep you on the edge of your seats, so this might just do that.

Army of the Dead is almost upon us and is set to release on May 21 on Netflix. It has been a big year for Zack Snyder and it’s about to get even bigger with this film.

