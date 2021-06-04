Shazam! Fury of the Gods reveals a new costume for the big red cheese

If Borderlandes can show off costumes while forgetting to pay the electricity bill, so can Captain Marve-I mean Shazam, that was close. I almost got paid a visit by Mickey Mouse. Anyway! In a brief video posted by director David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi’s Shazam is suited up and ready to save the day once again! I think, because the teaser showed hints of a new costume.

Good news: Website Just Jarred has more detailed shots, which haven’t been derailed by the Eskom effect. So let’s talk changes! For this suit, it looks like Shazam’s red fabric features even more detail, a mix of overt and covert textures woven throughout the suit. The big glowing lightning bolt insignia is also gone, replaced with a more modern bolt although I’d wager that will get some visual enhancements in post-production.

Other accessories have also been updated: The belt has been redesigned, the bracers look chunkier, and there are various other accents on the costume as well as more muscle definition. There’s no cape, although again I’d bet that the most stylish of accessories will be added in via CGI. Overall, a nice upgrade to the big red cheese!

I’d also bet that these changes are being done to bring the costume more in line with Dwayne Johnson’s wardrobe, when he takes to the silver screen in Black Adam. While we know that his costume won’t have nearly as much padding underneath it due to the fact that he looks like a walking Him-Guy action figure, Black Adam’s costume has usually been a darker inverse of Shazam’s swapping the royal red and gold for a gritty goth set of colours instead.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature pretty much the same cast as the original film, as well Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, who’ll be stepping in for some villain duty as the daughters of Atlas. The sequel will only be out in 2023, but before then there’ll be James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Black Adam throughout all of 2022 to look forward to.

