Sony moving ahead with Jackpot movie as part of Spider-Man cinematic universe

“Face it, Tiger. You’ve just hit the Jackpot!” That iconic Spider-Man comic book line is probably what the execs at Sony were thinking when they managed to wrangle a new deal with Disney that seemingly let them carve out their own little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Venom already a major success, the laughably titled Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Character (or SPUMC if you’re immature teenagers like us) is set to grow with a couple of productions in various stages of development. And now we can add another in there with Jackpot! (see how I tied that into that opening line?!)

Deadline reports that Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim has been tapped to pen the script for the upcoming female-led superhero blockbuster that follows the titular heroine. Introduced as part of the Spider-Man comic book line’s divisive “Brand New Day” overhaul, Jackpot was originally the codename of Sara Ehret, a young mother and scientist who was accidentally exposed to the experimental “Lot 777” virus while pregnant. While the exposure had no effect on the daughter she would soon give birth to, it did rewrite her DNA to grant her superstrength and enhanced stamina. Donning a costume and operating under the name Jackpot, Sara became a government trained and sanctioned superhero for a while. But the call of young motherhood was too strong and she gave it up to be with her family.

Before disappearing into civilian obscurity though, Sara sells the Jackpot identity to Alana Jobson, a young woman who idolizes superheroes and secretly had a crush on Sara. Without Lot777 in her system though, Alana is forced to regularly take a dangerous Mutant Growth Hormone drug cocktail to mimic Sara’s powers. I don’t want to spoil the story of what happens, but just know that Sara giving up the Jackpot identity to the untrained Alana was a mistake which they both pay dearly for. And after a deadly tragedy happens when the new Jackpot teams up with Spider-Man, a guilt-ridden Sara chooses to reclaim her superhero identity while making some major personal sacrifices as she juggles crimefighting with parenthood.

A Jackpot adaptation had actually originally been announced back in 2018 already, with Sony intent on developing a female-fronted superhero movie, but nothing came of it at the time. They must have liked Guggenheim’s pitch now though. Besides for his extensive and varied work in TV, the veteran writer has penned the movie scripts for Green Lantern and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and he’s also had a long career of writing comics, including several issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

This isn’t the only new addition to the SPUMC though, as word also got out that accomplished TV director SJ Clarkson (who was set to become the first woman to ever direct a Star Trek movie before the planned fourth film fell apart) is developing another female-led Spider-Man-related movie. It’s believed that this could be a Madame Web adaptation, but details are very scant right now. That production and the Jackpot movie will join the likes of the already in-production/filmed Venom: Let There be Carnage and Morbius, with Sony also tapping The Equalizer’s Richard Wenk to pen a Kraven the Hunter movie for the SPUMC. Also originally announced way back when with Jackpot were movie adaptations of more Spider-Man related characters in Silk and Nightwatch. It’s believed they’re still on Sony’s radar, but no word yet on just what’s happening with them though.

Last Updated: