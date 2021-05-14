Watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead right here

We saw some early reactions released this week for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and based on that early praise, the movie is about as Zack Snyderish as you can get. According to comments, it’s filled with all the things you either love or hate about his storytelling style: an overly dramatic story, highly stylised and violent visuals, plenty of beautiful slow-motion action shots and it being about 20 minutes longer than it has every right to be.

That might sound bad, but Zack Snyder is definitely doing a lot right in his career which is why people keep coming back for his visually poetic films. For fans, the wait until next week probably feels too far away, but thankfully Netflix understands the passion behind his rabid fanbase. Plus, it likes a good bit of marketing and so has put the first 15 minutes of the film up on YouTube for everyone to see.

The embedded clip below will take you directly to YouTube where you will need to be logged in, to view the NSFW first 15 minutes:

And I will say that this does look good and importantly, leaves me wanting to watch more, which is always a good thing. This inro includes the much-hyped opening credits to the movie, which although perhaps not as great as I had imagined, showcases how the whole zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas came about and is certainly filled with plenty of great visual moments. It does a perfect job at setting the scene for the movie.

Releasing this footage online is a good move by Netflix, as it will most certainly get more people interested in seeing the movie. Sure, it will probably go downhill from here as this opening scene is considered the best part of the film, but if the rest of Army of the Dead can at least draw upon many of these great moments, it can’t be all that bad.

