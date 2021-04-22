Army of the Dead story guide will get you up to speed on Zack Snyder’s zombie apocalypse

2021 is a big year for Zack Snyder. It’s not only the year where he was finally able to realise his vision of Justice League thanks to a horde of very persistent fans but it also sees the release of his next big action movie, Army of the Dead. Given that Snyder first made a name for himself with a remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, expectations are high that the director who has polished his craft in the DCEU can deliver another pulsating zombie movie, only this time with an original story.

And that original story sees a group of mercenaries trying to pull off an epic heist from a casino vault in Las Vegas – except that the city has been overrun by all manner of extremely aggressive zombies. It is the perfect storyline for a classic zombie movie and one that you know will set up many great slow-motion shots that Snyder is famous for. However, if you want to know even more about the film’s plot, the Netflix Film Club has put together short video details what we can expect from this new highly anticipated movie: :

Diehard fans will probably not need any more convincing to watch the movie, but if you are someone who is perhaps still unsure if a bunch of zombies, guns and slow-motion effects are a good time for you, then this might help convince you that there could be more to the movie than meets the eye.

I’m really excited for the type of film that Snyder is showcasing here, and even if I have reservations about his directorial style, it looks fun and clever enough to be more than just another generic zombie movie and something to actually get excited about in that genre. Army of the Dead is releasing on Netflix on May 21.

