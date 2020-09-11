“We can work with crazy!” Watch the action-packed new trailer for Warrior S2

I really enjoyed the first season of Warrior, Justin “Banshee” Tropper and Justin “Fast & Furious franchise” Lin’s martial arts drama series taken from an un-adapted TV series pitch from none other than Bruce Lee himself. With star Andrew Koji (a super cool dude who I got to chat to) channeling the legendary martial artist, the show was a rip-roaring fun time of kung fu, drama, sex, and intrigue. Oh and it was shot just in Cape Town to make things even neater.

Now Koji’s Ah Sahm is back in the upcoming second season of Warrior, still stuck in the middle of the dangerous rivalry spilling over in 19th century Chinatown, San Francisco, between the Hop Wei and Long Zii tongs. As a member of the Hop Wei, things are a little bit complex for Ah Sahm though, seeing as the leader of the Long Zii is none other than Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), the sister he thought he was coming to rescue but who turned out to be a cold-hearted and ambitious crime lord herself. As if that type of family drama wasn’t annoyance enough, there’s still the corrupt local police, the disgruntled Irish workforce, and just plain old racism to deal with. Hopefully, all those problems can be solved with a liberal application of nunchucks!

Check out the action-packed new trailer for Warrior season two below!

Along with Koji and Doan, Warrior season two will also see the return of Joe Taslim as Ah Sahm’s martial arts rival Li Yong, Olivia Cheng as brothel madame Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Hop Wei heir apparent, Dean Jagger as Irish mob boss Dylan Leary, and much more like Perry Yung, Kieran Bew, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, and Langley Kirkwood. New faces joining the cast will be Dustin Nguyen as the new leader of the Fung Hai Tong and Chen Tang as a crazy new fighter on the scene who is set to sow chaos throughout.

And over the next few weeks (thanks to some wrangling from our roving reporter Nick!) we’re going to bring you some exclusive interviews with some of them, including Taslim, who I have been a huge fan of since The Raid. I’m pretty excited for that!

As for Warrior season two, it’s scheduled for US release on 2 October. While they have yet to lock down an exact local release date, I have personally confirmed with the folks at Showmax though that they will be airing the show later this year, and I can’t wait!

