WWE RAW Results 10 February 2019 – Samoa Joe returns to lead the fight against the Monday Night Messiah

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Here’s all the action that went down last night.
Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders confronted Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Asuka; Shayna Baszler attacked Becky after the match
The Street Profits def. Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss; Moss def. Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion
Drew McIntyre threw down with MVP on The VIP Lounge
Angel Garza def. Cedric Alexander
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. Sarah Logan
Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley
Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy
Aleister Black def. Akira Tozawa
Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP def. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders
Last Updated: February 11, 2020