WWE RAW Results 18 May 2020 – Champion vs. King

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Backlash.
Edge accepted Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash challenge
Murphy def. Humberto Carrillo
Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott
Nia Jax crashed Asuka’s Championship Celebration
Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The IIconics by Disqualification
Shayna Baszler def. Natalya in a Submission Match
Kevin Owens & Apollo Crews def. Andrade & Angel Garza
Austin Theory attacked Aleister Black during Black’s match with Murphy
The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits in an Axe Throwing Competition
Drew McIntyre def. King Corbin
Last Updated: May 19, 2020