WWE RAW Results 18 May 2020 – Champion vs. King

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on May 19, 2020
WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night. Here’s all the action that went down on the road to Backlash.

Edge accepted Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash challenge

Murphy def. Humberto Carrillo

Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott

Nia Jax crashed Asuka’s Championship Celebration

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The IIconics by Disqualification

Shayna Baszler def. Natalya in a Submission Match

Kevin Owens & Apollo Crews def. Andrade & Angel Garza

Austin Theory attacked Aleister Black during Black’s match with Murphy

The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits in an Axe Throwing Competition

Drew McIntyre def. King Corbin

