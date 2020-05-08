Disappointed with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay teaser? More “in-depth” content will be revealed soon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans are feeling a bit disappointed right now, thanks in part to a gameplay reveal that was promised for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase, which ended up being more of a dissatisfying conclusion than Splinter Cells holding out hope at the end of a Ubisoft E3 press conference. Last week’s official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla kicked off with a fancy CGI trailer that features Vikings, axes and the return of the series hidden blade trademark, but for anyone wanting to see how that’d look in action there was more of a teaser than anything else.

To be fair, Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail did ask fans beforehand to temper their expectations, with the eventual reveal being a short spurt of in-engine footage. Technically, that is indeed gameplay. And as well all know, technically correct is the best kind of correct.

With all that being said, it was natural to be disappointed after all the hype that Ubisoft had generated for the game since its reveal. Moody English countryside’s and Scandinavian seas look nice and all that as advanced light technology flittered through them, but fans wanted more. They wanted to see how combat evolved, what new tricks players would have up their sleeves and how busy a more densely packed England will be considering that Valhalla is attempting to avoid the bloat of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Over on Twitter, Ismail said that j-j-jaded fans who expected more, would be getting plenty of what they asked for from now on and until the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the end of the year:

Hello all❤️



You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game.



Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!🙂 May 7, 2020

And there you go. I’m a big fan of delayed gratification, and I’ll happily take knowing just enough of a game until launch day when I can discover a whole load of surprise content for myself. I’m currently busy with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a game that I went into blindly as I haven’t even played Origins, and bro let me tell you I am straight up having a good time.

The next couple of months should be busy anyway, as between Ubisoft and Microsoft, just about everyone is looking to host their own livestream event for first and third-party studio offerings.

