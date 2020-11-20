Far Cry 6 may have had its release date leaked

After announcing Far Cry 6, Ubisoft was very quick to delay it further into 2021. It was originally meant to be released in the very beginning of next year but given the state of affairs around the world, that was seemingly just unfeasible. Thus, the game was pushed back a few months later in 2021 but any specifics on a solid date were very much up in the air. All we knew is that it would be out within the first half of the 2021 fiscal year. As it turns out, we might have a solid guess as to when Far Cry 6 will be arriving on all our sparkly new consoles thanks to a rather reputable leaker (gross).

Ah, the Microsoft store. It’s just the best when it comes to keeping confidential release dates under wraps mainly because it never actually succeeds in doing so. According to the Microsoft Store listing for Far Cry 6 the game is dropping May 25 at 5pm PT / May 26 2pm BST. Now that’s what we can call an efficient leak.

That date does line up with the first half of the 2021 fiscal year but that’s not really much of a confirmation given how broad that range already was. As stated above, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine (which might have been a bit insensitive to release this year) were delayed due to the global pandemic. If Far Cry 6 is coming in May, then Quarantine might not be all that far behind. If you’re at all interested in Far Cry 6, starring Giancarlo Esposito as a menacingly evil dictator (a role all to familiar for him) check out the above trailer and hope that it’s a better game than Far Cry 5 or that New Dawn spin-off.

Last Updated: