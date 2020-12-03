Fatal Falls is Dead Cell’s second paid for expansion

Dead Cells might be two years old but that game is still going strong. No complaints here, it’s still a fantastic rogue-like that more people should play, especially now that the game’s second DLC has been announced. Fatal Falls is bringing two entirely new biomes to Dead Cells, the Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, both of which can be visited during the mid-game of a run. Of course this means that a new boss has been added to kick your teeth in so you’ll need to use all the new weapons, items, and mutations to ensure you actually get past it and clear your run.

The Steam announcement gives a slightly better description of the new biomes, stating that Fractured Shrines will let players, “leap between floating islands dotted with deadly traps and treacherous ledges at Fractured Shrines” and The Undying shores will be the descent of a “a cliff face in the middle of a storm” which sees the return of some familiar enemies. Alongside those new locations, which look gorgeous by the way, The Beheaded has also been provided with a series of new gestures such as the classic training pose from The Karate Kid and the “Praise the Sun” emote from Dark Souls.

In the Steam announcement, developer Motion Twin also confirmed that it still had plans for more content in the upcoming year. “When The Bad Seed was announced last year we said there was at least 2 years worth of content left to build – and that’s still the plan. Any maths geniuses out there will work out that there’s at least a year of content to go, and we’re pretty sure that we have more than that in our heads”, reads the post. It also commented that Dead Cells has surpassed 3.5 million copies sold on all platforms which is just tremendous.

Fatal Falls will arrive early next year and will R42, the same price as the Bad Seed DLC.

Last Updated: