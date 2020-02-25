Infamous FIFA YouTuber Kurt0411 gets a lifetime ban from every EA game and online service for “abusive” behaviour

There’s no shortage of loud personalities in any video game with a healthy esports scene, but few players are as notorious as French FIFA pro Kurt ‘Kurt0411’ Fenech, a player who has become infamous for rants and threats directed at EA Games. Fenech earned a level of notoriety last year when he received a lifetime ban from FIFA for “abusive, harassing, and vulgar” behaviour that crossed the line when several of his fans hacked EA employee accounts and left messages in support of Fenech.

Since then, Fenech has been very very angry with EA, posting new videos where he criticises the company and the game. EA has had enough, and have decided to simply ban Fenech for life from every single one of their products. “In November 2019, after a series of Code of Conduct violations as part of the EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series in which he threatened employees and other players, Kurt0411 was banned from competing or attending any EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series events or future competitions,” EA explained in an official tweet.

An Important message regarding FIFA player Kurt0411. pic.twitter.com/RcHu1hMCup — Electronic Arts (@EA) February 24, 2020

Since that time, Kurt has continued to post abusive and threatening messages and videos about EA employees and competitive players on social media and he has encouraged others to do the same. His messages have crossed a line of decency into very personal attacks and breach our Terms of Service. We will not tolerate threatening behaviour. As a result, today Kurt0411’s EA account will be banned from playing our games and accessing our services due to these serious and repeated violations.

We build games and communities for players to have fun. Creating a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone without fear of harassment or abuse is a vital part of that. Our Terms of Service include a Code of Conduct that we ask players to abide by to keep our communities healthy and safe. We have an ongoing focus to create communities where everyone feels safe and respected, including in-game toxicity reporting tools as well as new moderation tools. And, we will continue to add more features.

A harsh reaction? Perhaps, but at the same time Fenech has cultivated a personality of hate against EA over the last couple of months, feeding the “angry gamer” narrative of over the top outbursts such as spitting on an EA Sports scarf during one expletive-laden rant:

This is the VOD that Kurt got banned for, I am all for freedom of speech but this is disgusting behaviour. How are you going to spit on the logo of a company that you want to be a professional esports athlete for. I know I am going to get stick for this but he deserves the ban. pic.twitter.com/oJmlifBFLU — DrJarba (@JarbaFifa) November 1, 2019

The moral of the story then, is that perhaps its not wise to shit all over the hand that feeds you.

