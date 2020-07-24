Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest-selling PS4 first-party original IP

There’s nothing I love more lately, than taking some scenic photography in Ghost of Tsushima. Pity about all the samurai stuff and those pesky bandits trying to murder me, it really harshes with my shutterbug mellow. Sony’s final big first-party game for the PlayStation 4 has been a breath of fresh air, a revelatory swansong that has had no shortage of fans. How many? Well in the words of the People’s Champion, millions…and millions of fans.

Ghost of Tsushima has globally sold over 2.4 million units, which is nothing short of astounding for a new IP.

Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey.

Not too bad! Sony’s had a banner year so far, with console exclusives such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake selling over 3.5 million units in its first three days and The Last of Us Part II shifting over 4 million units within a week, making that game the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive. It’s the end of an era, and Sony is smiling all the way to the bank as it closes the door on the PS4.

