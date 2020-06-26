Proving once again that boycotts based on hate never work, The Last of Us Part II has now sold over 4 million units

Despite a torrent of abuse from a very small section of people, The Last of Us Part II has done well. Very very well indeed! With over four million units sold after a single week, The Last of Us Part II is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive ever. “We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and Director of The Last of Us Part II wrote in an open letter.

We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar. The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honour than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.

It’s a job well done with a round of appreciatory high fives being thrown around the Naughty Dog offices right now. Having earned rave reviews from critics ahead of launch, plenty of positive love from fans and even some well thought-out criticism from players whose own experience came from having actually played the game instead of dog-piling on Metacritic the very second that the user reviews section was opened, The Last of Us Part II is now a critical and a commercial success.

And that’s a 10/10 ending to the week.

