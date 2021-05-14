Ghostrunner, that excellent cyberpunk parkour game, is getting a sequel

I feel like people slept on Ghostrunner when it launched last year. Sure, it wasn’t especially long nor original in its aesthetic but it’s movement was rad. There’s something to be said about playing as a generic cyberpunk ninja that runs on walls, air dashes and slows down time to pull off the most stylish kills. One has to hope that developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games takes that concept and runs with it further for the sequel which was confirmed last night. Which is great news because I’m always in the market for tough-as-nails platformers these days.

The creatively titled Ghostrunner 2 is slated to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no confirmed release date as yet. Considering the last game came out in October of 2020, I would imagine it’ll take a couple of years before it’s in your hands. As pointed out by Kotaku, how the writers plan on spinning Ghostrunner into a sequel will be more than a little interesting. Considering the original game ended with your character, being the last Ghostrunner in the world, dying a cruel death one has to assume there’ll be some kind of plot convenience that saves him. I think his name was Jack? I can’t remember the story was so… nothing.

If you’re at all interesting in Ghostrunner than might I suggest picking up and giving it a play? Imagine a less frantic, first-person Hotline Miami with even more neon. The first game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades dropping at some point this year.

