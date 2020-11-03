Godfall PC requirements are pretty chunky for the loot ‘n slasher

Looter-shooters/slashers are so tired at this point that I’m impressed anyone actually has the staying power to look forward to Godfall, a game that might go down in history as the one first confirmed PS5 games. I have no idea what the game is like, but it might be really good! We’re just at a stage now where no-one cares about another game that requires a daily check-in to maintain a power level. Fortunately for everyone who can’t afford a PS5 (or find one at launch) and is somehow desperate to play Godfall, you can also grab it on The Epic Games Store.

Of course, in doing so you’ll also have to contend with some of those weighty PC specs. Ah, the joys of playing games on a computer, right? Godfall’s boasting some rather chunky recommended requirements, let alone minimum requirements. So before you take the plunge and purchase the game that’s looking to maybe dethrone Destiny 2, here’s what you need in your rig:

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM: 12GB

Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB

RAM: 16GB

You’ll also need to constantly be connected to the internet, a fact that stirred up confusion when it was first revealed a few months ago. What makes those specs a little annoying is that over on Reddit, Godfall Community Manager ThanatosNOA confirmed those recommended specs were to run the game at 1080p at 60fps which is pretty steep for such a level of performance. Can you even imagine what you’d need to run the game in 4K?

