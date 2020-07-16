Microsoft Flight Simulator has a ten disc physical version

I want to get physical!

The upcoming contender for best horror game of the year (if you suffer from aviophobia like I do), is looking to be a massive game. Dozens upon dozens of aircraft, each one meticulously detailed and requiring skill to operate, are just part of the overall package in a game that features global destinations and the greatest airports in the world that you can take off from. And Cape Town International Aiport as well.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a brand from another era, but it’s one that plenty of fans can’t wait to get their hands on in August. It’ll be out on PC and through Xbox Game Pass, but if you fancy getting a more physical version to play, good news! A properly boxed incarnation will be hitting shelves. Bad news: You’re probably going to throw your back out lifting it, because this behemoth ships on ten discs. Dual-layer DVD discs, to be precise. Also it seems to be a European exclusive for now.

“Aerosoft will bring the two boxed versions of this venerable simulator to customers in Europe,” Aerosoft’s Mathijs Kok wrote in a forum post, detailing how the publisher struck a deal with Microsoft to get down and physical with the game.

Including 10 (!) double-layer DVDs and a printed manual in a spectacular box, it is an ideal way of entering the new age of flight simulation. The boxed version makes it possible for people on a slower internet connection to get the sim installed without downloading the ‘content’. So the simulator is in every way, 100 per cent the same. The boxed retail version just gets you a nice box, printed manual and about 90GB you do not have to download. There is no difference between boxed retail and the version MS sells directly.

Hang on…does anyone still have a DVD drive in this digital day and age? It’s still a neat idea though, but one that will cost you if you live in the European regions: €69.99 for the standard edition and €129.99 for the premium edition. Factor in shipping via freight train for this massive collection, the kidney belt you’ll need to keep your organs from popping out and the inevitable bill of having a chiropractor quack and crack your joints back into place, and that’s still a hefty pill to swallow.

Don’t worry, I totally know a guy who can adjust your spine professionally in case you do go down this route:

Jokes aside, that’s a properly nostalgic route to take with the rebirth of a classic, and I am all for it.

