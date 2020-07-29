Necrobarista will receive multiple free DLC chapters. Yay!

Earlier this week, we published a review of gorgeously shot and beautifully written Necrobarista. As I’m sure you’re able to decipher from those two descriptors alone, I enjoyed the game a whole lot despite its few flaws. Focusing on a cast of characters running a coffee shop in Australia that also doubles as a kind of purgatory between life and…whatever happens afterwards, it’s a wholly original game with some slightly irritating design decisions that, while annoying, never really ruined the experience. One of the most confusing aspects is the inclusion of characters that only briefly occur in the game’s story but never really amount to much despite feeling important. There was clearly a reason behind that as developer Route 59 has announced that they plan on releasing a bunch of free DLC chapters to expand on those more bare-boned elements of the original game.

These DLC chapters will reportedly include more gameplay and narrative options to expand on every facet of the base game. Discussing the planned expansions in a blog post on Steam, Route 59 said, “Maddy’s (the main character of the original narrative) story is finished for now, but if you were wondering about those troublesome teens Tuan and Hannah, or the secretive and sultry Samantha, or that guy from the OP with the waistcoat and cigar, wonder no further.

We’ll be telling those characters’ stories as well. Starting later this year, we’ll be releasing several(!) DLC chapters at no extra cost, telling side stories set within the Terminal featuring these characters. Stay tuned for more info!

The same blog post also confirms a rework of an apparently “redacted” system and the “addition of a [REDACTED]”. I hope the initial rework has something to do with the memory system, which I found to be overly clunky and arbitrary in how it denied access to certain texts within the explorable Terminal. All I know is that I’ll happily take any new additions to Necrobarista because I absolutely loved the game. Check out our review here.

