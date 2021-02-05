Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 won’t arrive in 2021, Activision Blizzard says

Technically a game can’t be delayed if it never had a release date, but if you were expecting to play Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 in 2021 then buddy do I have some bad news for you. During yesterday’s quarterly financial call, Activision said that neither game is expected to be launch in 2021.

“We expect Blizzard’s net booking to grow, given the momentum in World of Warcraft and the other growth initiatives we have in the business,” Activision chief financial officer Dennis Durkin said during the call.

Our outlook does not include Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021.

Durkin did add that Overwatch 2 had passed a significant milestone in December 2020, and that the company has a good feeling about the upcoming sequel. On the plus side, there will be some new Diablo content this year, on mobile. Diablo Immortal, which was revealed all the way back at BlizzCon 2018, is expected to finally land this year. What, you guys don’t have phones?

Over in the Call of Duty department, surprise! A new entry will be arriving this year, but there was no mention of which sub-franchise the latest military shooter will be slotted into. If previous games are any indicator, then it’ll be developer Sledgehammer’s turn behind the wheel this year. The last game from the team was 2017’s Call of Duty WWII, which put a new spin on the age-old conflict that reshaped the entire world in the 1940s.

Last year’s Call of Duty was the biggest ever for the series, and Activision plans to remaster a few more of the older games in the future. Overall, Call of Duty continues to generate obscene amounts of cash, and with the release of last year’s Black Ops: Cold War, the entire Call of Duty franchise has made $27 billion in revenue since 2003.

