The CritCast Episode 15: Cybertron Pranks is up now for your listening pleasure!

You know, every Saturday Darryn and I come together to discuss our favourite things (sometimes there are a few now so favourite things in there but generally, it’s pretty good). Yet this week was undoubtedly the best recording of the CritCast if you ask me. Darryn brought his trademark chaotic energy to the fore and, well, it’s better if you just listen to it. I’m still recovering from the cackling fit it left me in, honestly. Yet when everything had calmed down, we donned the professional hats that we so often wear and set to work talking about a whole bunch of topics.

https://anchor.fm/critical-hit-critcast/episodes/Cybertron-Pranks-ev8sta

Firstly, we quickly delve into Metal Gear Solid: Peacewalker on the PSP before diving into the excellent majesty of Titanfall 2. We spend a while ranking some of the best (and worst) DC Animated Movies while Darryn was able to explain the process of making a very authentic Wolverine cosplay. Lastly, there was the news of Square Enix being up for sale even though it wasn’t, Resident Evil’s big ol’ showcase and it’s ridiculous policy of timed demos, Nintendo’s Indie World showcase (complete with new Ollie Ollie World!) and lastly the terror of a potential open world Bioshock game that no-one actually wants.

If you want to dip your toes into this week’s multi-layered discussion, you can check out our Anchor here or you can stream the show on YouTube or Spotify. If there’s something that you’d like to see in the CritCast or you need some answers that only we can provide, drop myself or Darryn an email at either [email protected] or [email protected]. Enjoy the show and we’ll see you next week for another!

