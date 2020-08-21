The Demon’s Souls Remake could be much closer than we thought

Alright, here’s the rub: Demon’s Souls was…an acceptable game. I think a lot of people hold it up as the unrecognised lost gem of the Souls franchise and to some extent, they’re right. Most people see Dark Souls as the game that fundamentally changed the video game industry, yet Demon’s Souls was doing a lot of what its spiritual successor was doing despite releasing several years earlier.

It just didn’t do them as well. Demon’s Souls is a game that should be praised for its bold direction and innovations in the action RPG space but come on, it really was an absolutely unsatisfying chore to play. Here’s hoping that Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games can actually fix more than the visuals when the remake apparently launches earlier than expected.

The Demon’s Souls Remake was reportedly rated in Korea on 13 August 2020. Which could mean nothing, maybe Sony was just trying to get that chore out of the way early. Yet what throws fuel on the fires of speculation is that the only other PS5 game with a Korean rating is Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is slated for a late 2020 release alongside the PlayStation 5.

Now this could be grasping at straws but the Demon’s Souls Remake has been rumoured for years now, meaning development on the game may have been going on longer than we estimated. So perhaps an early-ish release window isn’t completely unrealistic. It would also look amazing for Sony to drop two high-profile exclusives around the launch of a new console.

Tthe only question is if the remake of the cult classic RPG will actually make the game enjoyable to play or stick too rigidly to the original blueprint. Look, I’ll probably play it either way because there’s no-one better at remaking and remastering like Bluepoint Games; this is just one of the times I hope they take some liberties with the source material.

