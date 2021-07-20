Ubisoft Reveals Free-to-Play XDefiant

So, the new game reveal by Ubisoft was for XDefiant, a new free-to-play, first-person arena shooter.

XDefiant will be a 6v6, free to play game, and will star factions seen in other Tom Clancy games. The Echelon (Splinter Cell), the Wolves (Breakpoint), the Cleaners (The Division) and the Outcasts (also from The Division).

Here is a trailer to introduce the factions and their character abilities:

The game is described as “fast paced firefights that meets punk rock mosh pits.” I can hear Tom Clancy doing barrel rolls.

XDefiant seems to be Ubisoft’s answer to Call of Doody…errr…sorry…Duty multiplayer. The 6v6 will focus on objective game modes:

Domination (Arena)

Ringleader (Arena)

Upload (Arena)

Escort (Linear)

Zone Control (Linear)

Now if that doesn’t tickle your fancy and it seems like just another COD-like Multiplayer shooter, XDefiant hopes to shake things up with their factions, their roles on the battlefield and their abilities.

Here is a breakdown of the faction and their roles:

Wolves (Ghost Recon): Tanks with increased health and shielding abilities that protect the team.

Tanks with increased health and shielding abilities that protect the team. Cleaners (The Division): Aggressive gunners with high damage abilities.

Aggressive gunners with high damage abilities. Outcasts (The Division): XDefiant’s main healer role.

XDefiant’s main healer role. Echelon (Splinter Cell): Support characters that can provide intel to the team and deny intel to opponents.

If you want to see some actual gameplay:

There is no release date yet, but there will be a playable test, for which you can sign up here, starting 5 August. The test is unfortunately a PC exclusive.

When the game launches on consoles and PC, it is expected that crossplay will be available from day one.

What do you skeem?

For me it’s a definite meh. I hate PvP games and modes in games. Mostly because I suck at it.

